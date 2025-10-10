Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Surpasses 'Saiyaara'

Rishab Shetty's film 'Kantara Chapter 1' has surpassed the lifetime collection of the musical romantic drama 'Saiyaara' in its first week. Now, only one 2025 film, 'Chhaava,' is ahead of it

According to trade tracking site sacnilk, 'Kantara Chapter 1' collected ₹334.94 crore at the domestic box office in its first week. Released on a Thursday (Oct 2), the film had an 8-day week. On its 8th day, earnings were about ₹20.50 crore.

In terms of domestic earnings, 'Kantara Chapter 1' has beaten 'Saiyaara,' starring Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda. The romantic action-drama, directed by Mohit Suri, ran in theaters for over 50 days and had a lifetime net collection of ₹329.7 crore. Aditya Chopra produced the film under the Yash Raj Films banner.

'Kantara Chapter 1' is earning so fast that in just 8 days, it's the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Only 'Chhaava' is ahead. The epic historical action-drama starring Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna had a lifetime net collection of ₹601.54 crore in India. It was directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

'Kantara Chapter 1' is now the second-highest-grossing Kannada film, surpassing its predecessor, 'Kantara.' Released in 2022, 'Kantara' earned for 10 weeks, with a lifetime collection of ₹309.64 crore. Like its prequel, it was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.



Day 1: ₹61.85 crore

Day 2: ₹45.4 crore (-26%)

Day 3: ₹55 crore (21.15%)

Day 4: ₹63 crore (14.55%)

Day 5: ₹31.5 crore (-50%)

Day 6: ₹34.25 crore (8.73%)

Day 7: ₹25.25 crore (-26.28%) Day 8: ₹20.50 crore (Estimated)

'Kantara Chapter 1' was made on a budget of about ₹125 crore. Its net collection in India is ₹334.94 crore. After deducting the cost, the revenue is ₹209.83 crore. This is the film's profit, which is about 168% of its budget.

Besides Rishab Shetty, 'Kantara Chapter 1' also features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and R. Jayaram in key roles. The end credits also announce a third part, 'Kantara Chapter 2,' with more details to come.