Prime Minister Meets German Foreign Minister
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Johann Wadephul, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between their countries and ways to strengthen and enhance them. They also addressed the latest developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as several other topics of mutual interest.
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region through dialogue and peaceful means.
