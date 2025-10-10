Viral Video: China's Mega Jam At Beijing-Hong Kong Route As Millions Flooded Roads To Head Home After 8-Day Holiday

MENAFN - Live Mint) China's massive traffic jam turned every driver's worst nightmare into reality. Extensive traffic snarl after the week-long Golden Week holiday is making headlines, which left millions stranded in a massive 24-hour traffic congestion, Daily Mail reported.

The videos of October 9 mega jam have gone viral as massive crowds flooded China's roads to head home at the conclusion of the eight-day holiday. Millions of motorists found themselves stuck on one of the country's busiest roads.

The intense traffic snarl reportedly occurred on G4 Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau Expressway which boasts 30 to 50 lanes. As per media reports, over 750 million people were returning to cities, which is almost half of China's population.

Watch viral video here:Social media reaction

Social media users strongly reacted to the viral video clip as one user stated,“So where did everybody go to the bathroom?”

Anoth user remarked,“Chaos looks beautiful when you are not in it.”

A third comment read,“You better have a great bladder for this traffic.”

A fourth user replied,“Well when you have 32 lanes that merge into 6... I mean what do you expect.”

A fifth user joked,“I'd send this to my workplace to why I'm late and they'd STILL think there's another way to get to work.”

A sixth user quipped,“Imagine being low on fuel and running out. Now what?”

A seventh user wrote,“No food no water for 24 hours.”

Designated as G4, the Beijing–Hong Kong and Macau Expressway is commonly known as the Jinggang'ao Expressway. It spans a distance of 2,272.65 kilometre. Connecting Beijing with Shenzhen, in Guangdong province, the expressway terminates at the Huanggang Port Control Point in Shenzhen.

Similar situation occurred at the start of the“Golden Week” long holiday, which commenced on October 1 and concluded on October 8. During this time millions of people set out on trips to mark the extended break for China's National Day. As per reports, the traffic congestion was worse than those witnessed during Chinese New Year.