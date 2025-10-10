Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Dismisses Claims On Missile Sales To Pakistan, Says 'No Upgrade' To Current Capabilities

US Dismisses Claims On Missile Sales To Pakistan, Says 'No Upgrade' To Current Capabilities


2025-10-10 12:00:59
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The United States on Friday dismissed reports suggesting that Pakistan would receive new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) under a recently amended contract, clarifying that the modification relates only to sustainment and spare parts support and does not involve any delivery of new weapons.

In a statement, the US Embassy said the Department of War's September 30 announcement referred to "an amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales contract for sustainment and spares for several countries, including Pakistan."

The Administration would like to emphasize that contrary to false media reports, no part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Pakistan, it added.

(This is a breaking news)

