Philippines Earthquake Today: Deadly Tremor Jolts Southeast Asian Country

An intense 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines on Friday, October 1, following which widespread power outages were reported. The massive tremors triggered fears of a possible tsunami and aftershocks across the region.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the tremor was centered at sea about 62 kilometers (38 miles) southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental province. The violent shaking was caused by movement in a fault at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

This disastrous shallow quake comes a day after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck at 10:30 am local time on October 9, 2025. The epicentre of the previous quake was located three kilometres north-northeast of Pugo in La Union province at a depth of 23 kilometres.

According to the National Center for Seismology, quake of magnitude 7.3 on the Richter scale struck Philippines's Mindanao at 7:14 AM today.

NCS in a post on X stated,“EQ of M: 7.3, On: 10/10/2025 07:14:00 IST, Lat: 7.28 N, Long: 126.79 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Mindanao, Philippines.”

| Earthquake Today: 7.6-magnitude quake strikes Philippines, tsunami feared Tsunami Warning

A tsunami warning was issued after the powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake. According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, there is possibility of hazardous waves within 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the epicentre.

As per the Warning Center, waves up to 3 meters (10 feet) above normal tides are possible on some Philippine coasts near the epicentre while smaller waves are possible in Indonesia and Palau.

| Philippines earthquake death toll hits 69: Deadliest quakes of the 21st Century Why is Philippines prone to earthquakes?

Located on the Pacific“Ring of Fire," Philippines is one of the world's most disaster-prone countries . Hence, Philippines, covering total area of roughly 300,000 square kilometres, often witnesses earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location along arc of seismic faults around the ocean.

Few days ago, an earthquake of 6.9 magnitude caused over 74 fatalities and displaced thousands of people in the central province of Cebu. The archipelago country is often struck by about 20 typhoons and storms every year.