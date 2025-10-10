Philippines Earthquake Today: Deadly Tremor Jolts Southeast Asian Country
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the tremor was centered at sea about 62 kilometers (38 miles) southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental province. The violent shaking was caused by movement in a fault at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).
This disastrous shallow quake comes a day after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck at 10:30 am local time on October 9, 2025. The epicentre of the previous quake was located three kilometres north-northeast of Pugo in La Union province at a depth of 23 kilometres.Also Read | Earthquake today: People panic amid tremor in Philippines | Watch videos Watch viral videos of violent shaking here:
According to the National Center for Seismology, quake of magnitude 7.3 on the Richter scale struck Philippines's Mindanao at 7:14 AM today.
NCS in a post on X stated,“EQ of M: 7.3, On: 10/10/2025 07:14:00 IST, Lat: 7.28 N, Long: 126.79 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Mindanao, Philippines.”Also Read | Earthquake Today: 7.6-magnitude quake strikes Philippines, tsunami feared Tsunami Warning
A tsunami warning was issued after the powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake. According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, there is possibility of hazardous waves within 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the epicentre.
As per the Warning Center, waves up to 3 meters (10 feet) above normal tides are possible on some Philippine coasts near the epicentre while smaller waves are possible in Indonesia and Palau.Also Read | Philippines earthquake death toll hits 69: Deadliest quakes of the 21st Century Why is Philippines prone to earthquakes?
Located on the Pacific“Ring of Fire," Philippines is one of the world's most disaster-prone countries . Hence, Philippines, covering total area of roughly 300,000 square kilometres, often witnesses earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location along arc of seismic faults around the ocean.
Few days ago, an earthquake of 6.9 magnitude caused over 74 fatalities and displaced thousands of people in the central province of Cebu. The archipelago country is often struck by about 20 typhoons and storms every year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase As Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
CommentsNo comment