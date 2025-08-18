403
Iran Voices Support for Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Iran voiced support on Monday for diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, but expressed skepticism over the United States’ role as a credible mediator, days after U.S. President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, speaking at a weekly press briefing in Tehran, said that since the outbreak of the conflict in February 2022, Iran has consistently maintained that the dispute should be settled through peaceful means and has repeatedly urged both parties to engage in dialogue and constructive interaction to resolve their differences.
Baghaei acknowledged Tehran’s willingness to support any peace efforts but warned that the United States’ credibility as a mediator is compromised by its diplomatic history. He stated that Washington needs to make significant efforts to rebuild trust, citing its “poor track record” in international negotiations.
Iran is closely following Ukraine-related developments, Baghaei added, and remains in communication with Moscow, particularly concerning matters raised during the high-level U.S.-Russia discussions in Alaska.
