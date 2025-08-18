CHUCK E. CHEESE UNVEILS CLAWCADE-POWERED CHUCK's ARCADETM AT BREA MALL

The Brea Mall arcade will also feature high-energy racing simulators, sports challenges, and retro classics like Ms. Pac-Man® and Mortal Kombat®. Winners can cash in at the Prize Hub stocked with collector favorites like Funko Pop! figures, mini arcade games, and plush toys, making every win feel like a celebration.

"We've been perfecting the art of arcade entertainment for nearly five decades, and Chuck's Arcade represents the next chapter in that story" said David McKillips, CEO of Chuck E. Cheese. "Our Brea location is our most anticipated opening to-date, bringing a one-of-a-kind entertainment destination where fans can relive their favorite memories, make new ones, and experience a bit of our history in person."

The Chuck's Arcade concept was launched in June creating a nostalgic blend of cutting-edge game titles, retro legends and exclusive features for lifelong fans who grew up under the electric glow of the neighborhood arcade.

The Brea grand opening will feature the public unveiling of a historic animatronic character that will preside over the arcade.

An online sweepstakes will give 100 fans the chance to be one of the first to experience the clawcade. Winners will receive 100 play points to game their hearts out and entries are open now through Aug. 20 at ChucksArcade/brea-sweeps/ . Winners will be announced on Aug. 21 and must check in at 4 p.m. on Aug. 22 to join the celebration.

Chuck's Arcade Brea Mall is located next to Macy's, accessible through the food court's main entrance. For more information and a complete list of Chuck's Arcade locations, visit .

Launched in 2025, Chuck's ArcadeTM is an arcade-only concept from Chuck E. Cheese designed for adults and lifelong fans who grew up playing under the electric glow of game screens. Each location is unique, blending today's hottest titles with retro classics like Ms. Pac-Man® and Mortal Kombat®, plus exclusive features and collectible prizes. No two Chuck's Arcades are alike, making every opening a new experience.

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 48 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and its beloved Chuck E. Cheese character, and now Chuck's ArcadeTM, extending the legacy into new formats for gamers of all ages.

