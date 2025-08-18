403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump criticizes Biden of bringing Russia, China close to each other
(MENAFN) Reports state that the US President Donald Trump has criticized his successor, Joe Biden, for unintentionally bringing Russia and China closer together. Trump made these remarks following his Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, which focused on addressing the Ukraine conflict.
In an interview with a news agency, Trump addressed Western sanctions on Russia and his recent warning about potential secondary sanctions on countries importing Russian energy, including India and China.
“He [Biden] did something that was unthinkable. He drove China and Russia together. That’s not good… it’s the one thing you didn’t want to do. Because they are basically natural enemies,” Trump told a reporter.
Trump further claimed that while Russia’s extensive territory could accommodate China’s large population, “because of pure stupidity, they were driven together.”
In an interview with a news agency, Trump addressed Western sanctions on Russia and his recent warning about potential secondary sanctions on countries importing Russian energy, including India and China.
“He [Biden] did something that was unthinkable. He drove China and Russia together. That’s not good… it’s the one thing you didn’t want to do. Because they are basically natural enemies,” Trump told a reporter.
Trump further claimed that while Russia’s extensive territory could accommodate China’s large population, “because of pure stupidity, they were driven together.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment