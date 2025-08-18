Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump criticizes Biden of bringing Russia, China close to each other


2025-08-18 05:50:04
(MENAFN) Reports state that the US President Donald Trump has criticized his successor, Joe Biden, for unintentionally bringing Russia and China closer together. Trump made these remarks following his Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, which focused on addressing the Ukraine conflict.

In an interview with a news agency, Trump addressed Western sanctions on Russia and his recent warning about potential secondary sanctions on countries importing Russian energy, including India and China.

“He [Biden] did something that was unthinkable. He drove China and Russia together. That’s not good… it’s the one thing you didn’t want to do. Because they are basically natural enemies,” Trump told a reporter.

Trump further claimed that while Russia’s extensive territory could accommodate China’s large population, “because of pure stupidity, they were driven together.”

