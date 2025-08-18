403
Russia Foils Alleged Ukrainian Plot to Bomb Crimean Bridge
(MENAFN) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced Monday it had thwarted an alleged Ukrainian plot to bomb the Crimean Bridge using a car rigged with explosives, according to media.
Authorities say the vehicle, a Chevrolet Volt, had been fitted with a powerful improvised explosive device and covertly transported from Ukraine into Russian territory through multiple intermediary countries. It reportedly crossed into Russia via the Verkhny Lars checkpoint on the border between Georgia and North Ossetia-Alania.
The explosive-laden car was en route to Russia’s Krasnodar region on a vehicle transporter operated by a civilian freight driver, the report stated.
According to the FSB, the plan involved transferring the car to a second, unsuspecting driver who would then drive it over the Crimean Bridge—effectively turning him into an unwitting suicide bomber.
“FSB officers managed to uncover their plans in time, detect and neutralize the explosive device concealed inside a Chevrolet Volt car, and detain all those involved in transporting it into Russia,” the FSB said.
Media did not specify when these events took place.
