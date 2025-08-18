Gold Price FALLS On August 18: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

What's the price of gold today? Gold prices have been steadily declining for the past few days. Find out today's 22-24 carat gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata

Where do gold prices stand at the start of the week? Prices have been consistently dropping. Check out today's 22-24 carat gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata...

Kolkata Gold Prices Today:

18 Carat – 1 gram: ₹7589 (same as yesterday), 10 grams: ₹75890 (same as yesterday), 100 grams: ₹758900 (same as yesterday).

22 Carat – 1 gram: ₹9275 (same as yesterday), 10 grams: ₹92750 (same as yesterday), 100 grams: ₹927500 (same as yesterday).

24 Carat – 1 gram: ₹10,118 (same as yesterday), 10 grams: ₹10,1180 (same as yesterday), 100 grams: ₹10,11800 (same as yesterday).

Mumbai Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹92750 (same as yesterday).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹10,1180 (same as yesterday).

Delhi Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹92900 (same as yesterday).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹10,1330 (same as yesterday).

Hyderabad Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹92750 (same as yesterday).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹10,1180 (same as yesterday).

Jaipur Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹92900 (same as yesterday).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹10,1330 (same as yesterday).

Chennai Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹92750 (same as yesterday).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹10,1180 (same as yesterday).

Patna Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹92800 (same as yesterday).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹10,1230 (same as yesterday).