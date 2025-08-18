Gold Price FALLS On August 18: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City
What's the price of gold today? Gold prices have been steadily declining for the past few days. Find out today's 22-24 carat gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata
Where do gold prices stand at the start of the week? Prices have been consistently dropping. Check out today's 22-24 carat gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata...
Kolkata Gold Prices Today:
18 Carat – 1 gram: ₹7589 (same as yesterday), 10 grams: ₹75890 (same as yesterday), 100 grams: ₹758900 (same as yesterday).
22 Carat – 1 gram: ₹9275 (same as yesterday), 10 grams: ₹92750 (same as yesterday), 100 grams: ₹927500 (same as yesterday).
24 Carat – 1 gram: ₹10,118 (same as yesterday), 10 grams: ₹10,1180 (same as yesterday), 100 grams: ₹10,11800 (same as yesterday).
Mumbai Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹92750 (same as yesterday).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹10,1180 (same as yesterday).
Delhi Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹92900 (same as yesterday).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹10,1330 (same as yesterday).
Hyderabad Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹92750 (same as yesterday).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹10,1180 (same as yesterday).
Jaipur Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹92900 (same as yesterday).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹10,1330 (same as yesterday).
Chennai Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹92750 (same as yesterday).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹10,1180 (same as yesterday).
Patna Gold Prices Today:
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹92800 (same as yesterday).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹10,1230 (same as yesterday).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment