Cybersecurity Insurance Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Case Studies Of Securityscorecard, Bitsight, Country Mutual Insurance, Cyberark, Aon, And Chubb

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity Insurance Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Insurance Coverage (Data Breach, Cyber Liability), Insurance Type (Packaged, Standalone), Provider Type (Technology Providers, Insurance Providers) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cybersecurity insurance market is projected to expand significantly, with expected growth from USD 16.54 billion in 2025 to USD 32.19 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 14.2%. The rise in cyberattacks' frequency and complexity necessitates businesses to safeguard against financial losses through insurance. Regulatory mandates, such as GDPR, are escalating the need for cybersecurity insurance as a compliance requisite.



The integration of digital technologies, remote working, and cloud infrastructure broadens the cyberattack surface, amplifying the demand for robust coverage. Data breaches and associated legal costs have heightened cybersecurity insurance's strategic value. Insurers employing AI-driven risk analytics offer tailored policies, enhancing market attractiveness.

Conversely, the market contends with challenges like inadequate actuarial data leading to pricing difficulties, claim frequency escalating premiums, policy complexities, and low SME adoption. Weak client cybersecurity practices contribute to higher loss ratios, deterring insurer involvement. Systemic risks from large-scale or state-sponsored cyberattacks threaten insurers' financial viability.

Solutions Segment Dominates Market Offerings

Solutions, involving analytics platforms, disaster recovery, business continuity, and cybersecurity solutions, dominate market offerings. Tailored for businesses, these solutions mitigate financial risks from breaches, ensuring coverage for privacy violations, IT forensics, regulatory matters, and more. Insurers provide real-time dashboards and cyber risk scores to evaluate and mitigate risks.

Data Breach Insurance Experiences Significant Uptake

Data breach insurance, offering critical financial coverage and response resources for breach incidents, presents high growth potential. Covering costs from legal fees to reputational management, it ensures compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA. It addresses legal liabilities, forensic investigations, and business interruption losses, extending to ransomware and extortion scenarios, making it essential in today's cyber threat landscape.

Asia Pacific Leads in Market Growth

The Asia Pacific region emerges as the fastest-growing market, driven by digital transformation across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia, coupled with increased ransomware attacks and data breaches. Heightened regulatory demands in these regions spearhead insurance adoption, particularly in BFSI, healthcare, and IT. Despite challenges such as low SME penetration and a lack of historical loss data, the market is ripe for sector-specific products and AI-enhanced underwriting.

Established markets like Singapore and Australia, backed by strong legal frameworks, lead in adoption. Increased regulatory penalties are projected to drive market demand further. Insurers can leverage partnerships with cybersecurity vendors to expand coverage.

Insight from Industry Leaders

Interviews with industry leaders, including CEOs, directors, and system integrators, underscore market dynamics. Participants included:



By Company: Tier I - 55%, Tier II - 30%, Tier III - 15%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 40%, Director Level - 25%, Others - 35% By Region: North America - 60%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 12%, Rest of the World - 8%

Noteworthy market players include BitSight, Mitratech, RedSeal, SecurityScorecard, UpGuard, Travelers, AXA XL, AIG, Beazley, and Chubb.

Comprehensive Market Analysis

The report provides extensive coverage of the cybersecurity insurance market, detailing size and growth potential across offerings, insurance coverage, type, provider, and region. It features in-depth competition analysis, vendor strategies, and trends.

The report offers critical insights for market leaders and newcomers, enhancing competitive understanding and strategy formulation. It highlights primary market drivers, restrictions, opportunities, and challenges, aiding players in gauging industry momentum.

Key Insights Include:



Drivers: Regulatory boost, high financial recovery rates, increasing cyber threats

Restraints: Awareness gaps, cost concerns

Opportunities: AI and blockchain for analytics, widening coverage scopes Challenges: Cyber risk engagement, data privacy issues

Thorough assessments cover emerging technologies, market developments, diversification strategies, and competitive profiles, facilitating informed decision-making within the industry landscape.

Key Attributes:

