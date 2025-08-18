Cybersecurity Insurance Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Case Studies Of Securityscorecard, Bitsight, Country Mutual Insurance, Cyberark, Aon, And Chubb
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|345
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$16.54 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$32.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Surge in Mandatory Cybersecurity Regulations and Legislations to Boost Demand for Insurance Protection High Rate of Recovery of Financial Losses to Promote Cybersecurity Insurance Market Growth Increase in Frequency and Sophistication of Cyber Threats
- Lack of Awareness Related to Cybersecurity Insurance and Reluctance in Choosing Cybersecurity Insurance Over Cybersecurity Solutions Soaring Cybersecurity Insurance Costs
- Exclusion of Cybersecurity Insurance Cover from Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Technology for Risk Analytics
- Cyber Insurers Grapple to Gain Traction Despite Soaring Cybersecurity Risks Data Privacy Concerns Lack of Understanding, Technical Knowledge, and Absence of Historical Cyber Data for Effective Underwriting
Industry Trends
- Supply Chain Analysis Brief History of Cybersecurity Insurance Solutions Ecosystem Tools, Techniques, and Frameworks in Cybersecurity Insurance Market Current and Emerging Business Models Porter's Five Forces Model Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Big Data Analytics Internet of Things
- Blockchain Cloud
- Threat Intelligence Data Breach Response Security Monitoring & Analytics
- Short-Term Roadmap (2025-2026) Mid-Term Roadmap (2027-2028) Long-Term Roadmap (2029-2030)
- Securityscorecard Helped Cyber Insurance Provider Better Understand Customer Risk European Financial Service Providers Leveraged Bitsight for Security Performance Management Country Mutual Insurance Company Leveraged Cyberark's Privileged Security Access Platform Global 500 Insurance Company Chose Prevalent's Third-Party Risk Management Solution Aon Secured Financial Institution's Funds and Data from Third-Party Cyber Risks Chubb's Cybersecurity Insurance Cover Assisted SME in Recovering Financial Losses
- General Data Protection Regulation Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Federal Information Security Management Act Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act Sarbanes-Oxley Act International Organization for Standardization 27001
- Impact of Generative AI on Cybersecurity Insurance Use Cases of Generative AI in Cybersecurity Insurance Future of Generative AI in Cybersecurity Insurance
Company Profiles
- Bitsight Mitratech Redseal Securityscorecard Upguard Cisco Microsoft Check Point Attackiq Sentinelone Broadcom Accenture Cylance Trellix Cyberark Cye Securit360 Founder Shield Chubb Axa Xl Aig Travelers Beazley Allianz Aon Arthur J. Gallagher Axis Capital CNA Fairfax Liberty Mutual Lloyd's of London Lockton Munich Re Sompo International At-Bay Cybernance Coalition Resilience Kovrr Sayata Labs Zeguro Ivanti Safebreach Orchestra Group
