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Americans Turn Against Trump Over Soaring Gas Prices
(MENAFN) An overwhelming majority of Americans believe fuel costs are climbing sharply, and a significant share are pointing the finger directly at President Donald Trump, according to fresh polling data that reveals deepening economic unease stretching well beyond partisan boundaries.
The survey, conducted by Navigator Research and released Wednesday, found that 87% of U.S. respondents perceive gas prices to be on the rise, with 60% describing the increase as substantial.
The alarm is nearly universal across political lines — 91% of Democrats, 90% of independents, and 81% of Republicans all report feeling the pinch at the pump.
Public dissatisfaction with Trump's management of fuel costs is pronounced. Sixty-five percent of respondents said they disapprove of his handling of the issue, against just 28% who approve — a net negative of 37 percentage points. Among independents, the gap is even more striking, with disapproval reaching 72% compared with just 15% approval.
Though Republicans broadly continue to back the president, the data exposes fault lines within his own base. Non-MAGA Republicans lean toward disapproval over approval on the gas price question, and Republican women register noticeably softer support than their male counterparts.
The ongoing war with Iran emerges as the single most-cited culprit behind the price surge. Roughly 71% of those surveyed linked the conflict to higher fuel costs — a figure that surpasses those who blamed oil and gas companies or elected officials alone.
On the question of accountability, 60% of respondents said Trump and Congressional Republicans bear greater responsibility for rising prices, compared with just 16% who held Congressional Democrats accountable. That divide grows wider when the Iran war is explicitly introduced as a contributing factor.
The two parties are in near deadlock when it comes to perceived competence on energy costs, however. Thirty-five percent of respondents said they trust Democrats more to handle gas prices, while 31% backed Trump and Republicans. More than a quarter said they have confidence in neither party.
Navigator Research said the poll was carried out between April 2–6 among 1,000 registered voters, carrying a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
The survey, conducted by Navigator Research and released Wednesday, found that 87% of U.S. respondents perceive gas prices to be on the rise, with 60% describing the increase as substantial.
The alarm is nearly universal across political lines — 91% of Democrats, 90% of independents, and 81% of Republicans all report feeling the pinch at the pump.
Public dissatisfaction with Trump's management of fuel costs is pronounced. Sixty-five percent of respondents said they disapprove of his handling of the issue, against just 28% who approve — a net negative of 37 percentage points. Among independents, the gap is even more striking, with disapproval reaching 72% compared with just 15% approval.
Though Republicans broadly continue to back the president, the data exposes fault lines within his own base. Non-MAGA Republicans lean toward disapproval over approval on the gas price question, and Republican women register noticeably softer support than their male counterparts.
The ongoing war with Iran emerges as the single most-cited culprit behind the price surge. Roughly 71% of those surveyed linked the conflict to higher fuel costs — a figure that surpasses those who blamed oil and gas companies or elected officials alone.
On the question of accountability, 60% of respondents said Trump and Congressional Republicans bear greater responsibility for rising prices, compared with just 16% who held Congressional Democrats accountable. That divide grows wider when the Iran war is explicitly introduced as a contributing factor.
The two parties are in near deadlock when it comes to perceived competence on energy costs, however. Thirty-five percent of respondents said they trust Democrats more to handle gas prices, while 31% backed Trump and Republicans. More than a quarter said they have confidence in neither party.
Navigator Research said the poll was carried out between April 2–6 among 1,000 registered voters, carrying a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
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