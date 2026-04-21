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Uzbekistan, Belarus Push To Scale Up Joint Manufacturing Projects

Uzbekistan, Belarus Push To Scale Up Joint Manufacturing Projects


2026-04-21 02:03:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 21. Uzbekistan and Belarus have advanced discussions on the practical implementation of joint projects in the agro-industrial and electrical engineering sectors, Trend reports via Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Belarusian Minister of Industry Alexander Kuznetsov, held on the sidelines of the INNOPROM. Central Asia international industrial exhibition.

The talks focused on deepening industrial cooperation, particularly in mechanical engineering. The sides assessed the current state of bilateral engagement and identified priority steps to scale up joint production and strengthen industrial ties.

Expanding mutual trade was also high on the agenda. The ministers examined the structure of high-demand exports and agreed on coordinated measures aimed at increasing trade turnover and diversifying supplies.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership and creating more favorable conditions for businesses in both countries.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Belarus increased by 25% in 2025, reaching nearly $1 billion. In February 2026, contracts worth almost $110 million were signed during the official visit of a Belarusian government delegation to Uzbekistan, underscoring both countries' intention to further expand economic cooperation.

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Trend News Agency

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