Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Visionary Lighthouse... Kuwaiti Pavilion Shines At Expo 2025 Osaka

Visionary Lighthouse... Kuwaiti Pavilion Shines At Expo 2025 Osaka


2025-08-18 03:05:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Sarah Al-Houllan
OSAKA, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- Through its slogan "Visionary Lighthouse," the pavilion of the State of Kuwait at the Expo 2025 Osaka illuminated the path for visitors, bringing together the glorious past and promising future.
Upon entering the pavilion, visitors are met with an assortment of displays, features, and interactive exhibits that recount Kuwait's rich history, trace its tremendous development, and highlighted what the future holds for the small but ambitious Gulf nation.
Before leaving, visitors can enjoy a taste of Kuwaiti cuisine at Sidra Restaurant. Expo 2025 Osaka will continue until October 13. (end)
sah


MENAFN18082025000071011013ID1109940246

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search