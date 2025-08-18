Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bolivia Presidential Election Proceeds to Runoff After Vote Split

2025-08-18 02:35:33
(MENAFN) Bolivia’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal declared on Sunday that the presidential election will proceed to a runoff, as no contender achieved the necessary majority in the initial round.

Preliminary results, posted on the court’s official website, indicate that Rodrigo Paz Pereira of the Christian Democratic Party leads with roughly 32.1 percent of the vote, followed by former president Jorge Quiroga, representing the Alianza Libre coalition, who secured about 26.8 percent. Both candidates emerged ahead of six others in the race.

To claim victory outright, a presidential candidate must obtain either over 50 percent of the votes or at least 40 percent combined with a margin exceeding 10 percentage points above the runner-up.

More than 7.5 million Bolivians participated in this election, casting ballots across the country. The runoff election is scheduled for Oct. 19.

