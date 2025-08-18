Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Vietnam Digital Health Market Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025-2033

Vietnam Digital Health Market Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025-2033


2025-08-18 02:15:08
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Vietnam's digital health momentum is shifting from pilots to deployment. In 2024, the Vietnam digital health market reached USD 2.5 billion and is projected to hit USD 9.5 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 14.5% (2025–2033). Growth is propelled by government-led reforms, rapid EMR/EHR rollouts, and rising consumer demand for convenient, connected care across telehealth, medical apps, wearables, and data-driven analytics.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 2.5 billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 9.5 billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 14.5%
  • Growth engines: policy push for digital transformation, EMR/EHR mandates, telehealth expansion into underserved provinces, and adoption of mHealth & wearables.

Request Sample For PDF Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-digital-health-market/requestsample

Market Trends & Drivers

  • Policy acceleration & standards: Vietnam is prioritizing EMRs and interoperability; all hospitals and inpatient facilities are tasked to complete EMR rollout by September 2025-a major catalyst for software, services, and integration spend. Telemedicine regulations effective from January 1, 2024 further normalize virtual care pathways.
  • Telehealth for access & equity: National and donor-backed initiatives are equipping grassroots health stations with IT systems and training clinicians, widening digital access in remote and mountainous provinces.
  • Patient-centric digital tools: Growing use of mHealth apps, medical wearables, and remote monitoring supports chronic disease management and lifestyle interventions-areas Vietnamese policymakers are actively promoting.
  • Digital maturity in hospitals: Recent assessments show public hospitals are actively upgrading DHT capabilities-creating near-term opportunities in EHR, cybersecurity, cloud, and analytics.

Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Telehealth
  • Medical Wearables
  • EMR/EHR Systems
  • Medical Apps
  • Healthcare Analytics
  • Others

By Component

  • Software
  • Hardware
  • Service

By Region

  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam
  • Southern Vietnam

Competitive Landscape

  • eDoctor
  • Med247
  • MedLink

Latest News & Developments

  • EMR nationwide push (2025): MoH prioritizes EMRs with a September 2025 rollout requirement for hospitals; Hanoi announced 100% hospital EMR deployment from September 2025. Hospitals are accelerating implementations to meet the deadline.
  • Telehealth scale-up (2025): Vietnam is expanding telehealth for remote communities- 150 communal health stations recently received IT systems; more clinician training is underway.
  • Regulatory normalization (2024→2025): Telemedicine provisions effective Jan 1, 2024 clarify service scope and eligible conditions; e-prescribing and EHR usage continue to be embedded via subsequent guidance and local directives.
  • Development partners (2024): UNDP-backed project launched Nov 21, 2024 to boost digital transformation and telehealth access for disadvantaged groups.

Ask Analyst Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=19735&flag=C

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302

MENAFN18082025004122016232ID1109940095

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search