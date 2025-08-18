Vietnam Digital Health Market Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025-2033
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 2.5 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 9.5 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 14.5%
Growth engines: policy push for digital transformation, EMR/EHR mandates, telehealth expansion into underserved provinces, and adoption of mHealth & wearables.
Market Trends & Drivers
-
Policy acceleration & standards: Vietnam is prioritizing EMRs and interoperability; all hospitals and inpatient facilities are tasked to complete EMR rollout by September 2025-a major catalyst for software, services, and integration spend. Telemedicine regulations effective from January 1, 2024 further normalize virtual care pathways.
Telehealth for access & equity: National and donor-backed initiatives are equipping grassroots health stations with IT systems and training clinicians, widening digital access in remote and mountainous provinces.
Patient-centric digital tools: Growing use of mHealth apps, medical wearables, and remote monitoring supports chronic disease management and lifestyle interventions-areas Vietnamese policymakers are actively promoting.
Digital maturity in hospitals: Recent assessments show public hospitals are actively upgrading DHT capabilities-creating near-term opportunities in EHR, cybersecurity, cloud, and analytics.
Market Segmentation
By Type
-
Telehealth
Medical Wearables
EMR/EHR Systems
Medical Apps
Healthcare Analytics
Others
By Component
-
Software
Hardware
Service
By Region
-
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Southern Vietnam
Competitive Landscape
-
eDoctor
Med247
MedLink
Latest News & Developments
-
EMR nationwide push (2025): MoH prioritizes EMRs with a September 2025 rollout requirement for hospitals; Hanoi announced 100% hospital EMR deployment from September 2025. Hospitals are accelerating implementations to meet the deadline.
Telehealth scale-up (2025): Vietnam is expanding telehealth for remote communities- 150 communal health stations recently received IT systems; more clinician training is underway.
Regulatory normalization (2024→2025): Telemedicine provisions effective Jan 1, 2024 clarify service scope and eligible conditions; e-prescribing and EHR usage continue to be embedded via subsequent guidance and local directives.
Development partners (2024): UNDP-backed project launched Nov 21, 2024 to boost digital transformation and telehealth access for disadvantaged groups.
