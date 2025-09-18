MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA)

--

1996 -- Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passed away age 96. He was the Minister of Education in the first government of Kuwait in 1962. Prior to being minister, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber was head of the courts in 1928, chairman of the Municipality in 1932 and head of Awqaf Department in 1948 amongst other posts. In 1965, he was named special advisor to the Amir of Kuwait and remained in the position until passing away.

2001 -- Kuwait and Japan agreed to end exploration concessions granted to the Arabian Oil Company in the divided submerged area, since 1958, effective January 4, 2003.

2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked a loan agreement with Swaziland, worth KD four million (USD 12 million), to fund a second phase of an agricultural irrigation project.

2019 -- Kuwait and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) signed a cooperative agreement in the field of monitoring and protecting sea environment, part of the 2035 New Kuwait vision.

2020 -- US President Donald Trump awarded Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah the Legion of Merit in recognition of his great efforts to settle regional and world disputes.

2021 -- Kuwait former Oil Minister Abdulmutalleb Al-Kadhemi passed away. He was 84. Al-Kadhemi was te first Oil Minister of Kuwait (1975-1978).

2022 -- Health Assurance Hospitals Company (Dhaman) signed with Spanish firm Ribera Salud an agreement for the operation of Dhaman medical services.

2023 -- Kuwaiti candidate Dr. Talal Al-Bathali won the Vice President post at the World Petroleum Council (WPC) for the 2023-26 tenure during the council's 24th meeting elections held in Calgary, Canada. (end) eng