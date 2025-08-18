Nutritional Products International CEO Mitch Gould Reflects On Martial Arts Icon Bob Wall Following The Recent Passing Of Hulk Hogan

MENAFN - News Direct)Bob Wall was known around the world for his powerful on-screen presence alongside Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris. But behind the Hollywood fame, he was a martial arts innovator, fitness entrepreneur, and business visionary-qualities that made his collaboration with Mitch Gould, CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI), a natural fit.

“Bob was more than a martial artist or movie star-he was a thinker, a builder, and a health enthusiast,” said Gould.

In the early 2000s, Wall and Gould partnered to develop and launch KO Fitness Recovery Water, a colloidal mineral-enhanced hydration beverage designed to improve performance and recovery. The concept was rooted in Wall's deep understanding of the body's needs during training, sweat loss, and competition.

“Bob knew firsthand that plain water wasn't enough for serious athletes,” said Gould.“He believed in KO Fitness because it replenished the electrolytes the body loses. He was involved in the formulation, the messaging, everything.”

With Wall's credibility and NPI's distribution muscle, KO Fitness Water quickly gained traction. Gould helped secure placement on Amazon and introduced the brand to top national retailers.

“He wasn't just a name on a bottle. Bob was in the trenches with us, educating people about hydration and performance,” Gould said.

Gould fondly recalls Wall's visit to Delray Beach, Florida, to support the launch.“We went to dinner at the same place I once took Hulk Hogan. The chef said he was a karate expert. Bob smiled, dropped into a stance, and swept the chef's legs out from under him-gently, of course. It was classic Bob. Always in control, always with a sense of humor.”

Outside of KO Fitness Water, Wall also invented Dynamic Flex, a stretching machine endorsed by Chuck Norris and widely used in training and rehabilitation settings.“That was Bob,” said Gould.“Always looking for ways to make athletes better.”

Their collaboration was more than a business deal-it was a meeting of mutual respect.

“Working with Bob was one of the most exciting times of my career,” said Gould.“He brought the same intensity and discipline to our work as he did to martial arts. It was an honor to share that chapter with him.”

Bob Wall passed away at the age of 82. His legacy lives on through his impact on martial arts, film, and the world of fitness innovation.

