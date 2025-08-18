Nutritional Products International CEO Mitch Gould Reflects On Martial Arts Icon Bob Wall Following The Recent Passing Of Hulk Hogan
“Bob was more than a martial artist or movie star-he was a thinker, a builder, and a health enthusiast,” said Gould.
In the early 2000s, Wall and Gould partnered to develop and launch KO Fitness Recovery Water, a colloidal mineral-enhanced hydration beverage designed to improve performance and recovery. The concept was rooted in Wall's deep understanding of the body's needs during training, sweat loss, and competition.
“Bob knew firsthand that plain water wasn't enough for serious athletes,” said Gould.“He believed in KO Fitness because it replenished the electrolytes the body loses. He was involved in the formulation, the messaging, everything.”
With Wall's credibility and NPI's distribution muscle, KO Fitness Water quickly gained traction. Gould helped secure placement on Amazon and introduced the brand to top national retailers.
“He wasn't just a name on a bottle. Bob was in the trenches with us, educating people about hydration and performance,” Gould said.
Gould fondly recalls Wall's visit to Delray Beach, Florida, to support the launch.“We went to dinner at the same place I once took Hulk Hogan. The chef said he was a karate expert. Bob smiled, dropped into a stance, and swept the chef's legs out from under him-gently, of course. It was classic Bob. Always in control, always with a sense of humor.”
Outside of KO Fitness Water, Wall also invented Dynamic Flex, a stretching machine endorsed by Chuck Norris and widely used in training and rehabilitation settings.“That was Bob,” said Gould.“Always looking for ways to make athletes better.”
Their collaboration was more than a business deal-it was a meeting of mutual respect.
“Working with Bob was one of the most exciting times of my career,” said Gould.“He brought the same intensity and discipline to our work as he did to martial arts. It was an honor to share that chapter with him.”
Bob Wall passed away at the age of 82. His legacy lives on through his impact on martial arts, film, and the world of fitness innovation.
About Nutritional Products International (NPI)
Nutritional Products International (NPI), founded by retail distribution expert Mitch Gould, specializes in launching and expanding product sales in the U.S. Mitch has represented top brands and celebrities, including Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, and Wayne Gretzky. NPI works with manufacturers and retailers to import, distribute, and promote domestic and international products, ensuring a smooth path from launch to purchase.
Contact
Sherry Gould
[email protected]
+1 561-544-0719
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment