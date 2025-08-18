Yamaha Updates Fascino 125 Fi & Rayzr 125 Fi Hybrid With TFT Display, New Colors

Yamaha has launched updated Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooters in India with enhanced power assist, smart features, and new colors. The premium Fascino S variant features a color TFT instrument cluster.

Yamaha is attracting customers in India with its scooters and bikes. It has gained immense appreciation by offering hybrid technology in scooters, just like in cars. Now, it has released an upgraded version of this hybrid scooter. Yamaha has launched the updated version of its 125cc Fi hybrid scooter. The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid are now available with state-of-the-art smart features and attractive colors, providing riders with an engaging and comfortable riding experience.

Yamaha Hybrid Scooter Prices

Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid (TFT/TBT): Rs. 1,02,790

Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid: Rs. 95,850

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid: Rs. 80,750

RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid: Rs. 92,970

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid: Rs. 79,340

The 2025 Yamaha Hybrid scooter lineup now features 'Enhanced Power Assist,' built upon Yamaha's innovative hybrid technology. Powered by a high-performance battery, these hybrid scooters deliver increased torque for longer durations, resulting in superior acceleration and improved performance, especially when carrying loads or climbing inclines. With Smart Motor Generator (SMG) technology, Silent Start, and Stop & Start System (SSS), these scooters offer excellent fuel efficiency along with a smooth riding experience.

Additionally, the premium variant, the Fascino S, now boasts a color TFT instrument cluster with Turn-by-Turn (TBT) navigation, offering riders enhanced convenience and seamless connectivity. The color TFT instrument cluster can be connected to a smartphone via the Y-Connect app, keeping riders always connected. Integrated with Google Maps, the instrument cluster provides TBT navigation, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free riding experience with excellent map functionality.

The Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid is now available in an attractive Matte Gray color. The disc-brake variant of the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid comes in Metallic Light Green, while the drum-brake variant is available in an appealing Metallic White. Furthermore, the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Street Rally scooter comes in a Matte Gray Metallic shade, and the disc variant of the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid is finished in a Silver White Cocktail shade.