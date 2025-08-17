This Week In Football: EPL And La Liga Return, Messi Shines In MLS

This weekend's football is full of action as English Premier League and La Liga is back in action after the summer break. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi stunning cameo performance gave Inter Miami a victory over LA Galaxy in MLS.

English Premier League

The 2025/26 Premier League season roared into life on Saturday with a mix of emphatic victories, fairytale comebacks and late twists across the country.

Richarlison Shines as Spurs Start Strong

It was a dream debut for Thomas Frank in the Tottenham dugout as Spurs cruised to a 3-0 home win over Burnley.

Brazilian forward Richarlison was the star of the show, putting Spurs ahead inside ten minutes with a sharp volley, before producing a spectacular bicycle kick just past the hour. Brennan Johnson sealed the points with a composed finish minutes later, making it the perfect launchpad for Frank's new era.

The win came after reports that Spurs are close to completing the signing of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, with the midfielder understood to have agreed not to feature for Palace against Chelsea on Sunday.

Sunderland Mark Their Return in Style

At the Stadium of Light, newly-promoted Sunderland made a statement on their Premier League return after eight years away, sweeping aside West Ham United 3-0 in front of jubilant home fans.

After a cagey first half, the Black Cats roared into life. Eliezer Mayenda powered in a header just after the hour before defender Dan Ballard, a hero of Sunderland's play-off run, doubled the lead. Substitute Wilson Isidor put the icing on the cake deep into stoppage time, ensuring a dream start to life back in the top flight for manager Régis Le Bris.

Last-Gasp Heartbreak for Brighton

At the Amex, Brighton looked set to extend their fine opening-day record when Matt O'Riley converted a second-half penalty against Fulham.

But after squandering several chances to kill the game, the Seagulls paid the price. In the 96th minute, a defensive lapse from a corner saw Rodrigo Muniz smash home Fulham's equaliser, ending Brighton's streak of four straight Matchday One wins.

City Begin Title Quest in Ruthless Fashion

Over at Molineux, reigning champions Manchester City began their bid for a seventh title in nine years in typical ruthless style, dispatching Wolves 4-0.

Erling Haaland struck twice, while new recruits Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki also found the net. Debutant keeper James Trafford impressed between the posts, and full-back Rayan Aït-Nouri, facing his former club, also stood out.

Despite the dominant win, manager Pep Guardiola hinted at changes ahead, admitting his squad is“too big” and that the club will look to offload players before the window closes.

Isak Saga Overshadows Newcastle's Stalemate

Newcastle United were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Aston Villa, despite the hosts being reduced to ten men. The absence of star striker Alexander Isak, pushing for a move amid Liverpool's failed pursuit earlier this summer, loomed over the match.

Manager Eddie Howe called for a swift resolution to the saga:“We would like a resolution... we need clarity this season,” he said post-match.

Liverpool Survive Scare in Six-Goal Thriller

At Anfield, champions Liverpool launched their title defence with a 4-2 win over Bournemouth, though the scoreline tells only part of the story.

Summer signing Hugo Ekitike scored on his debut and teed up Cody Gakpo to make it 2-0 early in the second half. But Bournemouth, under Andoni Iraola, stunned the home crowd as Antoine Semenyo bagged a quickfire brace to level proceedings.

Just as the atmosphere grew tense, substitute Federico Chiesa volleyed in front of the Kop in the 88th minute, before Mohamed Salah put the game to bed in stoppage time. It was a fittingly dramatic curtain-raiser for new boss Arne Slot, whose side celebrated both victory and the legacies of Diogo Jota and André Silva on an emotional night.

La Liga

Barcelona got their La Liga campaign off to the perfect start, brushing past Mallorca 3-0 in a match that had almost everything-early brilliance, controversy, and red cards galore.

It took just seven minutes for the champions to strike, as Lamine Yamal whipped in a superb cross that Raphinha smashed home at the far post. The Catalans doubled their lead midway through the first half, but not without drama. With Antonio Raíllo down holding his head, most Mallorca players assumed the game had stopped. It hadn't-and Ferran Torres took full advantage, slotting in Barca's second.

Things unraveled for the hosts before the break as Manu Morlanes saw a second yellow and was sent off, quickly followed by Vedat Muriqi, dismissed for a reckless high boot. Reduced to nine men, Mallorca faced an uphill battle.

The second half was calmer, with Barca dominating but failing to make the most of their advantage. Chances fell to Dani Olmo, Pedri and Raphinha, all denied by inspired goalkeeper Leo Román. Youngster Yamal, however, eventually found his goal in stoppage time after being frustrated twice just minutes earlier, sealing a convincing opening-night victory for Hansi Flick's men.

Barcelona now shift focus to their next challenge away at Levante.

Elsewhere in La Liga

It wasn't just Barça making headlines on Saturday:



Rayo Vallecano 3–1 Girona: Rayo struck three past Girona to kick off their season in style.

Villarreal 2–0 Oviedo: A composed Yellow Submarine display saw off newly-promoted Oviedo without much fuss.

Alavés 2–1 Levante: Alavés edged a closely fought contest with a second-half winner. Valencia 1–1 Real Sociedad: Neither side could find a breakthrough after first-half goals, settling for a point apiece.

Ligue 1

In France, Rennes, Lyon and Toulouse begin their Ligue 1 campaigns with 1-0 victories whereas Monaco won by 3 goals to 1 against Le Havre.

Major League Soccer

In Major League Soccer (MLS), Inter Miami earned a landmark 3-1 victory over defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy on Saturday night at Chase Stadium, thanks to late goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. The win marked Miami's first-ever triumph over the Galaxy, with Jordi Alba also on the scoresheet.

Alba Opens the Scoring

The hosts looked threatening from the outset, with slick attacking combinations between Fafà Picault, Diego Allende, Suárez, and Matías Segovia keeping Galaxy under pressure. Segovia nearly gave Miami an early breakthrough with a clever backheel finish set up by Suárez, but the effort was ruled out for offside in the buildup.

Just before halftime, Miami got their reward. A brilliant line-splitting pass from Sergio Busquets released Alba, who cut sharply through the Galaxy defence and finished smartly at the near post to give Miami a 1-0 lead at the interval.

Galaxy Fight Back

The visitors responded after the restart, pulling level in the 59th minute when Joseph Paintsil capitalized to make it 1-1. The goal shifted momentum briefly, but Miami stayed dangerous, especially after the introduction of Lionel Messi and Rodrigo de Paul in the second half.

Messi Makes History, Suárez Seals It

With the match hanging in the balance, Messi produced his magic in the 84th minute. Receiving the ball from De Paul just outside the box, he weaved past a defender before whipping home a low left-footed strike to restore Miami's advantage.

The goal was also a personal milestone: Messi reached 40 career MLS goals in just 44 matches, making him the second-fastest player in league history to hit the mark-behind Josef Martínez, who needed only 42 matches.

Five minutes later, Suárez put the result beyond doubt. Messi, now turning provider, delivered an audacious backheel pass from the edge of the box, and Suárez pounced inside the six-yard area to fire home Miami's third. The Uruguayan now has six goals in the regular season, while the assist marked Messi's 10th in MLS play this year.

The Bigger Picture

It was a night of milestones, sharp finishing, and clinical play from Miami's veteran stars. With Alba, Messi, and Suárez all on target, Inter Miami not only claimed three points but also announced themselves as serious contenders once again in their chase for MLS silverware. Inter Miami is currently 5th in the Easter Conference after playing 24 matches.

Today's Football

The Premier League returns with two blockbuster clashes on Sunday.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United host Arsenal and Chelsea begin their season with a London derby against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Brentford's new head coach Keith Andrews will be on the touchline for the first time as his side visit Nottingham Forest.

In La Liga, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Athletic Club and Espanyol feature in blockbuster clashes.