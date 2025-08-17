Why Quentin Tarantino Won't Direct 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Sequel

Quentin Tarantino has revealed why he decided not to direct the upcoming sequel to his Oscar-winning film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The filmmaker, who has long spoken about retiring after directing his tenth feature, admitted that returning to familiar ground left him“unenthused.”

Released in 2019, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie in a 1969 Los Angeles setting and went on to gross over USD 392 million worldwide. While Tarantino has penned the script for the sequel, he confirmed he will not take the director's chair this time.

“I love this script, but I'm still walking down the same ground I've already walked. It just kind of unenthused me,” Tarantino said on The Church of Tarantino podcast.“This last movie, I've got to not know what I'm doing again. I've got to be in uncharted territory.”

Tarantino praised David Fincher, who will direct the sequel, calling him one of the best filmmakers working today.“I think me and David Fincher are the two best directors. So the idea that David Fincher actually wants to adapt my work, to me, shows a level of seriousness towards my work that I think needs to be taken into account,” he said.

The sequel will see Brad Pitt reprise his role as stuntman Cliff Booth. Though Tarantino won't be directing, he assured fans he would remain involved with the project when needed.

The director also addressed questions about his scrapped project The Movie Critic, which he once described as a“spiritual sequel” to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. While the film would not have featured any crossover characters, including Cliff Booth, Tarantino revealed that the challenge behind the project was making an unlikely subject matter compelling.

“There was a challenge that I gave to myself when I did it - can I take the most boring profession in the world and make it an interesting movie? Who wants to see a TV show about a movie critic? Who wants to see a movie called The Movie Critic? That was the test,” he explained.