Petra, South Africa Explore Tourism Cooperation


2025-08-17 10:06:06
Petra, Aug. 17 (Petra) – The Chairperson of the Board of Commissioners of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), Fares Braizat, met on Sunday with South Africa's Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Thandi Moraka, and Ambassador Tselane Mokuena to discuss enhancing tourism cooperation between the two countries.
The meeting focused on adventure tourism, which is seeing growing demand worldwide. Petra's unique natural and geographical features position it as an ideal destination for this type of tourism.
Braizat highlighted the importance of strengthening tourism ties between Jordan and South Africa to facilitate expertise exchange and develop joint tourism products. He noted that the PDTRA aims to diversify tourism offerings in Petra to meet the varied expectations of visitors.
Moraka expressed South Africa's interest in expanding cooperation with Jordan in tourism, including adventure tourism, and in leveraging the Jordanian experience in managing archaeological and tourist sites.

