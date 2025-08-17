Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nushrratt Bharuccha Enjoys An Impromptu Cooking Session In The Middle Of The Night


(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) What will you do if you are hungry at 1 a.m. and are unable to get anything delivered to your doorstep? Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha faced a similar situation recently and decided to have an impromptu cooking session of vegetable Maggie.

Loving her night cooking session, the "Pyaar ka Punchnama' actress was seen stirring the vegetables in a pan with a boiled maggie sitting in a separate bowl.

In a different post, Nishratt wrote, "I always take my problems to my Tommy. Hilfiger something out.

For a lot of us, Maggie is a perfect companion for a midnight craving.

Work-wise, Nushrratt gave a powerful performance in the second instalment of her popular horror drama "Chhorii 2".

She revealed why she was initially skeptical about being a part of the sequel.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Nushrratt was asked what her reaction was when director Vishal Furia asked her to prep for the sequel.

To this, she shared: "From the first scene of the first part itself the girl was continuously tortured and kept on crying - I was like, sir 'Chhorii' is not even released yet, and you are already asking me to prepare for the sequel. I told him - Sir, please give me some time to breath."

Nushrratt stated that after doing an emotionally draining movie like "Chhorii", it is crucial to take a breather.

Nushrratt revealed, "Films like these are very heavy, they are not easy to do, and I have always been somebody who lives a film and a character till it's over- so I want to be that person, I want to say those dialogues, I want to feel that, I want to live in that world. So, to absorb that whole cinematic world becomes very heavy. I can't stop being Nushrratt, so I have to deal with my personal challenges as well. So, all this added up weighs you down. You need a break, you kind of need to be light- no stress for a while."

