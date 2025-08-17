403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Navy Attacks Power Station in Sanaa
(MENAFN) In the early hours of Sunday, the Israeli Navy launched attacks on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, as reported by a Houthi-controlled news agency.
The strike targeted the Haziz Central Power Station located in the Sanhan district, south of Sanaa, according to the agency.
Describing the incident as part of “The US-Israeli aggression,” the news outlet stated that the assault severely damaged electricity generators, rendering them non-operational.
Local sources confirmed that the power facility was hit, leading to significant disruption.
Officials from Yemen’s Civil Defense Authority reported that firefighters successfully extinguished fires caused by the attack at the power station. The damage was contained following their swift intervention.
Meanwhile, an Israeli public broadcaster quoted a security official who acknowledged the involvement of the Israeli Navy in the operation.
This confirmation underlines the direct role of Israeli forces in the assault.
Hizam al-Assad, a member of the Houthis’ Political Bureau, took to the social media platform X, operated by the US company, to condemn the strike.
He described the attackers as a “criminal and bankrupt enemy” focused on targeting essential infrastructure, including “service facilities and civilian structures such as electricity and water.”
Since November 2023, the Houthis have escalated attacks on commercial vessels across the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea.
These actions are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 61,900 people have lost their lives amid a severe Israeli offensive.
The strike targeted the Haziz Central Power Station located in the Sanhan district, south of Sanaa, according to the agency.
Describing the incident as part of “The US-Israeli aggression,” the news outlet stated that the assault severely damaged electricity generators, rendering them non-operational.
Local sources confirmed that the power facility was hit, leading to significant disruption.
Officials from Yemen’s Civil Defense Authority reported that firefighters successfully extinguished fires caused by the attack at the power station. The damage was contained following their swift intervention.
Meanwhile, an Israeli public broadcaster quoted a security official who acknowledged the involvement of the Israeli Navy in the operation.
This confirmation underlines the direct role of Israeli forces in the assault.
Hizam al-Assad, a member of the Houthis’ Political Bureau, took to the social media platform X, operated by the US company, to condemn the strike.
He described the attackers as a “criminal and bankrupt enemy” focused on targeting essential infrastructure, including “service facilities and civilian structures such as electricity and water.”
Since November 2023, the Houthis have escalated attacks on commercial vessels across the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea.
These actions are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 61,900 people have lost their lives amid a severe Israeli offensive.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment