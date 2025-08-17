Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanese Army Denies Breach Of Syria's Airspace


2025-08-17 07:03:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Army on Sunday denied reports that the air force had violated the airspace of neighboring Syria to monitor military movements on the other side of the border.
The military said in a statement that these reports are absolutely baseless, affirming that the military units in the eastern frontiers regions have been monitoring "conditions and taking the proper measures to restrain them."
Coordination with the Syrian authorities are ongoing to follow up on any developments that may take place, it said, stressing that accuracy in news coverage is necessary to avert undesirable repercussions.
It called on the media to rely solely on the official army statements.
The denied media reports alluded to some movements by Syrian tribesmen threatening to breach the border to pressure for the release of Syrians imprisoned in Lebanon. (end)
