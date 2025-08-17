Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
S-Africa detains 1,000 unlawful miners

S-Africa detains 1,000 unlawful miners


2025-08-17 06:48:15
(MENAFN) South African authorities have arrested approximately 1,000 undocumented migrants working in illegal gold mines in the northeastern province of Mpumalanga, police announced Friday. Officials warned that more arrests may follow as miners remain underground.

The week-long operation, which began Monday near the village of Barberton close to Eswatini and Mozambique, was a joint effort between mine security and local police. Police spokesman Donald Mdhluli said that as miners emerged from the clandestine shafts, they were taken into custody, with no fatalities reported so far.

The Sheba Mine, owned by Barberton Mines, explained that earlier layoffs due to unprofitability had sparked community concern. The company said illegal mining had flourished underground, with supplies reaching miners, prompting the coordinated police intervention.

This crackdown comes less than a year after a similar operation near Stilfontein, west of Johannesburg, where at least 90 illegal miners died before the mines were permanently closed. In both cases, authorities blocked supplies to force miners to exit the shafts.

MENAFN17082025000045015687ID1109938235

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search