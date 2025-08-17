403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S-Africa detains 1,000 unlawful miners
(MENAFN) South African authorities have arrested approximately 1,000 undocumented migrants working in illegal gold mines in the northeastern province of Mpumalanga, police announced Friday. Officials warned that more arrests may follow as miners remain underground.
The week-long operation, which began Monday near the village of Barberton close to Eswatini and Mozambique, was a joint effort between mine security and local police. Police spokesman Donald Mdhluli said that as miners emerged from the clandestine shafts, they were taken into custody, with no fatalities reported so far.
The Sheba Mine, owned by Barberton Mines, explained that earlier layoffs due to unprofitability had sparked community concern. The company said illegal mining had flourished underground, with supplies reaching miners, prompting the coordinated police intervention.
This crackdown comes less than a year after a similar operation near Stilfontein, west of Johannesburg, where at least 90 illegal miners died before the mines were permanently closed. In both cases, authorities blocked supplies to force miners to exit the shafts.
The week-long operation, which began Monday near the village of Barberton close to Eswatini and Mozambique, was a joint effort between mine security and local police. Police spokesman Donald Mdhluli said that as miners emerged from the clandestine shafts, they were taken into custody, with no fatalities reported so far.
The Sheba Mine, owned by Barberton Mines, explained that earlier layoffs due to unprofitability had sparked community concern. The company said illegal mining had flourished underground, with supplies reaching miners, prompting the coordinated police intervention.
This crackdown comes less than a year after a similar operation near Stilfontein, west of Johannesburg, where at least 90 illegal miners died before the mines were permanently closed. In both cases, authorities blocked supplies to force miners to exit the shafts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment