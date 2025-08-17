Foreign Tourists Join Azerbaijan's Celebration Of Highland And Nomadic Traditions
Set against the scenic backdrop of the green mountains, the festival offered visitors an immersive experience of Azerbaijan's ancient yaylaq lifestyle. Guests explored traditional highland camps, witnessed shepherds' daily routines, admired craft displays, and enjoyed folk music and dance performances.
Azernews reports that one of the main attractions was the rich yaylaq cuisine, with freshly baked bread, tandir-cooked dishes, dairy products, and local delicacies, leaving visitors with a true taste of Azerbaijan's heritage.
The festival also revived traditional games, including horseback sports, tug-of-war, and archery, combining entertainment with cultural preservation.
The event drew significant interest from both local and foreign tourists, with international guests praising the opportunity to discover Azerbaijan's nomadic traditions firsthand.
A vibrant concert of national music, dances, and folk art concluded the festivities, reinforcing the festival's role as a showcase of Azerbaijan's cultural wealth and a bridge to the wider world.
Photos by AzerTag
