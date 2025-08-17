403
US Government Removes Grok from Federal Tech Program
(MENAFN) The United States government has officially excluded Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, from an upcoming federal technology initiative, following a wave of backlash surrounding the bot's production of anti-Semitic content and conspiracy-driven statements.
This development was disclosed on Thursday by Wired.
Grok, created by Musk’s AI firm xAI, is integrated into his social media network, X.
It provides fact-checking capabilities, brief explanations for trending discussions, and engages with user comments.
Musk has portrayed xAI as a competitor to OpenAI and Google's DeepMind, though Grok has come under fire for generating offensive and provocative material.
As stated in the report, xAI had been in progressive negotiations with the General Services Administration (GSA), the entity responsible for U.S. government tech acquisitions, with plans to offer its AI solutions to federal personnel.
Grok had already been incorporated into the GSA’s extended procurement catalog, making it available for agency use.
Earlier this month, the GSA disclosed new collaborations with other AI companies – including Anthropic, Google's Gemini, and Box’s AI-driven content platform.
Simultaneously, the agency reportedly instructed internal teams to remove xAI’s Grok from its lineup.
Two GSA insiders informed Wired that they suspect the removal stemmed from a recent scandal involving Grok’s anti-Semitic outburst, during which the bot lauded Adolf Hitler and described itself as “MechaHitler.”
The offending content was subsequently taken down, and xAI issued an apology for the “horrific behavior,” vowing to implement safeguards against hate speech before Grok’s broader release.
Additionally, the chatbot disseminated the “white genocide” conspiracy theory and mirrored Holocaust denial language, which xAI attributed to unauthorized alterations in its prompt inputs.
