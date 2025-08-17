DDA To Launch 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' On Aug 26 Location, Price, More Details Of HIG, MIG, LIG, EHS Flats Here
In a post on X, on August 16, on the occasion of Janmashtami, DDA stated,“On the auspicious day of #Janmashtami, DDA announces 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' with Ready-to-move-in flats.”Also Read | DDAs land licensing model bags ₹10,000 cr deal
- The locations at which these HIG, MIG, LIG and EHS flats will be available are Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka and Pitampura, among others. Set for e-auction Mode, apartments located in Pocket 9B of Jasola, and sectors 16B and 19B of Dwarka will be up for grabs. The booking for freehold property can be made in online mode. Launching on August 26 this year, interested buyers must visit the official website org' for more information.
According to Times of India report, around 250 flats will be available for e-auctioning. Besides the above-mentioned locations, DDA flats in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Ashok Vihar and Shalimar Bagh will also be put up for e-auction.
The scheme received approval on July 11 during a DDA meeting chaired by LG VK Saxena.
As per the report, the scheme includes 48 middle-income group units in Jahangirpuri, Dwarka , Nand Nagri, and Pitampura, 39 high-income group flats in Vasant Kunj, Sector 19B in Dwarka and Pocket 9B in Jasola; and 22 low-income group flats in Rohini.Also Read | SC holds DDA in contempt for tree felling in Delhi's Ridge area
"The scheme also includes 16 car garages in Pitampura and 51 scooter garages across Mall Road and Ashok Vihar, offering comprehensive options for both housing and parking in some of Delhi's most prominent localities," Delhi Development Authority said.Cost of flats under Premium Housing Scheme 2025
Prices of flats will vary for different categories as HIG flats are most likely to be offered at a reserved price ranging between Rs1.64 crore and ₹2.54 crore. Meanwhile, value of MIG flats might range from ₹60 lakh to ₹1.5 crore and LIG flats from ₹39 lakh to ₹54 lakh.
