Demonstrators in Serbia Attack Government Offices
(MENAFN) Fresh violence has erupted in Serbia as confrontations intensified between anti-government protesters and law enforcement.
The unrest follows the torching of offices belonging to the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).
President Aleksandar Vucic strongly denounced the disturbances, asserting that foreign influence is partly responsible for fueling the ongoing chaos.
Renewed unrest unfolded on Wednesday in the town of Valjevo, situated roughly 100 kilometers west of the capital, Belgrade.
Tensions flared after videos depicting police aggression toward demonstrators began circulating on social media platforms.
These clips triggered demonstrations in multiple cities, with opposition factions accusing the government of employing excessive force to suppress dissent.
Footage uploaded online captured hooded protesters hurling flares and rocks at unoccupied SNS buildings, shattering windows moments before fires ignited inside.
Emergency crews responded promptly and managed to put out the blaze.
Heavily armored riot units were mobilized across Belgrade and other urban centers on Saturday evening.
Videos from the scene depicted demonstrators launching flares at law enforcement officers and police transport vehicles.
President Vucic characterized the unrest as “an expression of total weakness” and vowed to “punish the bullies.”
In a video statement shared on Saturday, he added, “Alongside all the bad things happening to our country and to us, there is one good thing – all the masks are off. People see everything: the protesters’ nervousness and hysteria are growing, and the violence is becoming more obvious, because they have nothing left to offer.”
Vucic concluded by declaring that “the time of accountability has come,” and emphasized that those who incited destruction “will be held responsible and punished for their crimes.”
