Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hurricane Erin dilutes to Category Four

2025-08-17 04:35:04
(MENAFN) Hurricane Erin has weakened to a Category 4 storm after briefly reaching Category 5 over the Atlantic, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported. The hurricane, which rapidly strengthened from Category 1 to 5 in just over 24 hours, is among the fastest intensifying Atlantic storms on record.

The NHC expects Erin to pass north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, then east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas, before turning north-northeast into the open Atlantic. While direct landfall is not anticipated, dangerous surf and rip currents are forecast along the US East Coast, the Bahamas, and Atlantic Canada. Erin became the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season on Friday.

