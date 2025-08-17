403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hurricane Erin dilutes to Category Four
(MENAFN) Hurricane Erin has weakened to a Category 4 storm after briefly reaching Category 5 over the Atlantic, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported. The hurricane, which rapidly strengthened from Category 1 to 5 in just over 24 hours, is among the fastest intensifying Atlantic storms on record.
The NHC expects Erin to pass north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, then east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas, before turning north-northeast into the open Atlantic. While direct landfall is not anticipated, dangerous surf and rip currents are forecast along the US East Coast, the Bahamas, and Atlantic Canada. Erin became the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season on Friday.
The NHC expects Erin to pass north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, then east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas, before turning north-northeast into the open Atlantic. While direct landfall is not anticipated, dangerous surf and rip currents are forecast along the US East Coast, the Bahamas, and Atlantic Canada. Erin became the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season on Friday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment