Three US states to ship National Guard troops to fight Washington’s crime, homelessness

2025-08-17 04:33:46
(MENAFN) Three Republican-led states have announced plans to deploy National Guard troops to Washington, DC, supporting a federal effort to address crime and homelessness. West Virginia will send 300–400 personnel, South Carolina 200, and Ohio 150, following President Donald Trump’s Aug. 11 deployment of 800 district National Guard members.

The governors stated the deployments aim to assist the administration’s initiative to “make D.C. safe again.” West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed his state’s support via social media. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster noted federal funding would cover the deployment and troops would return if a natural disaster threatened their state. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said his troops would conduct patrols and provide additional security.

Trump assumed control of the Metropolitan Police Department under Section 740 of the 1973 Home Rule Act, allowing the president to federalize DC police for up to 30 days in an emergency.

