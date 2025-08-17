Dubai: Can Car Rental Companies Charge Drivers For Stains, Regular Wear And Tear?

Question: I rented a car on a long-term basis. When I returned it, there were some stains on the seats, as could be expected from regular wear and tear. Can the company now charge me for cleaning those stains?

Answer: In the UAE, car rental and leasing services are regulated under Federal Decree-Law No. (14) of 2024 on Traffic Regulation. According to Article 29 of this law, rental companies must be licensed by the relevant authority and are obligated to ensure that the renter holds a valid driving licence recognised in the UAE.

Here's what Article 29 says:

“1. Vehicles shall be rented and leased in accordance with the provisions of this Decree-Law and the legislation in force in the State in this regard.

2. Vehicle rental activity may not be practised unless a licence is obtained from the Competent Authorities. The Executive Regulations of this Decree-Law shall determine the conditions for practising vehicle rental activity.

3 .Companies licensed to engage in vehicle rental activities shall ensure the validity of driving licences approved in the State, duplicated or recognised by the renter, in accordance with the controls and procedures specified in the Executive Regulations of this Decree-Law.

4. The Executive Regulations of this Decree-Law shall determine the controls for renting vehicles, the obligations of the drivers of these vehicles, and the procedures for registering them.”

Assuming you rented a car from a company based in Dubai, there are additional local regulations that apply. All car rental companies in Dubai are required to return consumers' credit card holds and other deposits within 30 days of the vehicle's return. This directive comes from the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, which operates under the Department of Economy and Tourism.

In accordance with these, when it comes to cleaning charges, whether or not you're liable depends largely on the terms of your rental agreement. While some level of wear and tear (such as minor stains or signs of regular use) is generally expected, the rental company may be entitled to deduct a reasonable amount for cleaning. You may review the rental agreement you signed with the rental company, particularly any clauses related to vehicle condition upon return and cleaning fees.

Typically, such incidental costs - like cleaning or minor damage - are covered by your security deposit . If you feel the charges are unreasonable or were not clearly disclosed, you can request a detailed breakdown from the rental company. If the issue remains unresolved, you may also consider reaching out to the relevant consumer protection authority for further assistance.

