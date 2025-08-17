Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Describes Summit with Putin as “Warm”

2025-08-17 04:16:33
(MENAFN) In a recent interview, U.S. President Donald Trump characterized his meeting in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “warm meeting,” expressing optimism about resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The high-level talks, which took place in Anchorage, were held over a span of three hours and centered largely on ending the confrontation between the two nations.

Speaking with Fox News, Trump highlighted the positive tone of the dialogue, stating, “Actually, I think we agree on a lot. I can tell you, the meeting was… warm.”

He referred to Putin as a “strong guy” and indicated his satisfaction with the outcome, saying he would “give today a ten.”

Trump conveyed that the two countries are “pretty close to the end” of the war, though he emphasized that “Ukraine has to agree” to any forthcoming peace accord.

He refrained from revealing specific points of the negotiation, commenting only that “there’s one or two pretty significant items, but I think they can be reached.”

The U.S. president also spoke favorably of his rapport with the Russian leader, noting that he had “always had a great relationship with President Putin.”

He went on to commend Russia for its abundance of natural resources and hinted that under different circumstances, their cooperation could have yielded major accomplishments.

