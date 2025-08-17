QNB Earns Global Recognition For Its Corporate Banking Excellence In 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has once again affirmed its position as a leader in the banking industry, securing a series of prestigious international awards in 2025. These recognitions reflect the Group's unwavering commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering exceptional value to clients across all segments.

QNB was named Best Trade Finance Bank in Qatar by GTR (Global Trade Review) Leaders in Trade Awards – Middle East & Africa 2025. This recognition reflects the Group's deep-rooted expertise in structuring and executing trade finance solutions that enable businesses to thrive in a fast-evolving global trade environment. With a strong international network and a deep understanding of regional market dynamics, QNB continues to support economic growth by facilitating cross-border trade and supply chain resilience.

As part of the 2025 Global Finance Awards, QNB was honored with two major titles including 'Best Trade Finance Provider', 'Best Treasury and Cash management awards'.

These accolades highlight QNB's robust capabilities in supporting the financial needs of corporates, from facilitating trade and managing liquidity to offering secure, efficient payment solutions. The awards reinforce QNB's role as a trusted banking partner to businesses in Qatar and across the region.

QNB earned multiple awards from The Digital Banker, a leading global platform celebrating excellence in digital financial services. As part of both the Digital CX Awards 2025 and the Middle East & Africa Innovation Awards 2025, the Bank was recognized in the following categories including 'Best Bank for Trade Finance, Best Bank for Cash Management, and Excellence in Omni-Channel Customer Experience'

These awards underscore QNB's strategic focus on digital transformation and customer experience. Through integrated digital platforms, seamless omni-channel engagement, and client-first innovation, the Bank continues to redefine banking for the digital era.

These global recognitions are a result of QNB's clear strategic direction, deep client relationships, and the dedication of its talented teams. They also reflect the growing trust placed in QNB by corporates and individuals alike, as the bank continues to deliver cutting-edge financial solutions tailored to evolving market needs.

QNB's senior management expressed pride in these achievements, highlighting the innovation, customer focus, and teamwork that underpin the Group's success. Yousef Mahmoud Al-Neama, Group Chief Business Officer said,“Being recognised on the global stage reinforces our promise to always put our clients first. At QNB, we are committed to providing trusted, innovative, and future-ready solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”