Lavrov triggers frenzy after wearing USSR sweater
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov unintentionally set off a wave of demand for retro Soviet fashion after arriving in Alaska wearing a white sweatshirt emblazoned with “USSR” in bold black lettering. The design quickly sold out overnight, according to the brand behind it.
Lavrov was part of the Russian delegation that accompanied President Vladimir Putin to his summit with US President Donald Trump in Anchorage on Friday. The high-level talks, which lasted nearly three hours, focused on possible steps toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
As he exited his vehicle, Lavrov caught attention with his outfit — a white, long-sleeved sweater marked with “CCCP,” the Cyrillic acronym for USSR, layered under a black padded vest. Black stripes along the cuffs gave the garment a vintage Soviet aesthetic.
The surge in demand was confirmed by Yekaterina Varlakova, founder of SelSovet, the clothing company that designed the piece. “The photo caused a sensation. All available pieces were gone by yesterday morning. Customers can now only pre-order, with delivery expected in one to one and a half months,” she explained.
SelSovet, established in 2017, built its popularity on social media by mixing Soviet-inspired themes with contemporary retro designs. Some reports speculated that Lavrov’s choice of attire could be interpreted as a symbolic nod to Ukraine’s Soviet-era past, though he has not commented on the matter.
The trend reflects a broader revival of Soviet-themed culture in Russia, where nostalgic cafés, bars, and fashion lines are increasingly embracing imagery from that period. Designers say these items are seen as a form of shared memory and cultural pride.
