Iran’s President Set to Launch Diplomatic Visit to Armenia, Belarus

2025-08-17 02:04:32
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to embark Monday evening on a crucial two-day diplomatic mission to Armenia and Belarus, aiming to strengthen economic and political ties, according to Mehdi Sanaei, political advisor to the president.

In a post on the social media platform X, Sanaei detailed that the visit will focus heavily on boosting bilateral trade relations and finalizing cooperation agreements. Originally planned for late June, the trips were postponed before being rescheduled for this week.

Pezeshkian’s Armenian visit coincides with a landmark development in the protracted conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. On August 8, both nations signed a historic peace agreement in Washington.

A key provision of the deal involves establishing a transit corridor through southern Armenia, with exclusive development rights assigned to the United States.

Iran has consistently expressed strong opposition to the involvement of outside powers in the region and has cautioned against any alterations to the region’s geopolitical landscape and established borders. As Sanaei noted, these issues remain critical amid the unfolding diplomatic efforts.

