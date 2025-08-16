403
Don't Use Mobile Phone While Driving, Moi Warns
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has warned against using mobile phones while driving.“Using the phone while driving causes traffic accidents. Be careful and do not put your life and the lives of others at risk,” MoI said in an X post.
Using mobile phones while driving is a major cause of road accidents in Qatar.“Using your phone while driving leads to numerous accidents,” MoI said in the post.
The ministry earlier said careless driving due to mobile phone use accounts for a major share of the accidents noting that using mobile phones and recording visuals from inside the vehicles causes distraction and ends in accidents. Using or holding a mobile phone or any other device in hand while driving or becoming busy watching any visual from the television set in the vehicle draws a penalty of QR500.
The General Directorate of Traffic officials have earlier clarified that physical interaction with visual devices including mounted mobile phones and dashboard monitors while driving will be a violation and come under the purview of the penalty.
Article No 55 of the Traffic Law mandates a motor vehicle driver to refrain from using mobile phones or other devices in any way that requires the use of hands for carrying or operation while driving and not to watch any visual material on the vehicle's television while driving.
As per the announcement by the ministry, no discounts will be available for fines incurred due to mobile phone usage while driving. The General Directorate of Traffic has installed unified radar systems to catch multiple violations at a time - not wearing a seat belt, using a mobile phone and speeding.
