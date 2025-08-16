Uplist Reports 184% User Growth In Q2 2025, Signaling Rapid Adoption Among Mortgage Professionals

Loan Officers Embrace Uplist's RECAPTURETM and SmartViewTM Listing Flyers to Stay Ahead in Competitive Market

- Jeff Bell, Founder of UplistBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Uplist, an award-winning provider of mortgage real estate technology solutions , announced a remarkable 184% increase in user growth in Q2 of 2025. This surge reflects accelerating adoption of Uplist's intelligent real-time engagement tools and refinance monitoring technology, helping mortgage loan officers scale their business while delivering unmatched value to clients.With mortgage rates at 10-month lows, lenders are racing to capture new business, and Uplist's RECAPTURETM tool is giving them a powerful way to identify refinance opportunities and convert them into closed loans.“Our mission has always been to make loan officers more effective, more proactive, and more trusted in the eyes of the consumer,” said Jeff Bell, President and Founder of Uplist.“This quarter's explosive growth is proof that the industry is ready for a smarter way to engage clients and convert opportunities.”The spike in user adoption was driven in large part by two core product offerings:.RECAPTURETM – Uplist's refinance monitoring tool that continuously scans a loan officer's database to surface refinance opportunities based on current market conditions, equity positions, and borrower goals. RECAPTURETM helps loan officers win repeat business and stay top-of-mind with homeowners..SmartViewTM Listing Flyers – Dynamic, real-time marketing assets that elevate how loan officers co-market with builders and agents by offering property-specific financing scenarios, real-time rate data, and borrower education-all customized in seconds.In a market where origination volumes are down and competition is fierce, Uplist's tools help advisors stay ahead by automating client outreach and surfacing opportunities before competitors do. Platform data shows users are saving 10+ hours per week and reporting 20–30% increases in repeat client conversions.“Our growth isn't just a number, it's a reflection of how Uplist is transforming how modern loan officers operate,” added Bell.“We're not just giving them tools. We're giving them time, insight, and a competitive edge.”As Uplist continues to onboard enterprise partners and regional brokerages, the company is poised for another record-setting quarter in Q3. With significant product enhancements and AI integrations planned for late 2025, Uplist remains committed to redefining the future of borrower engagement.To learn more about Uplist and schedule a demo, visit .About UplistUplist is an award-winning SaaS mortgage and real estate technology company dedicated to transforming how loan officers, real estate agents, builders, and homebuyers connect and engage. Through its patent-pending, data-driven platform, Uplist delivers innovative tools such as RECAPTURETM, SmartViewTM Listing Flyers, and Quick Quotes that automate outreach, surface opportunities, and streamline the home buying and refinancing process. By combining smart automation, real-time data analytics, and intuitive borrower engagement, Uplist empowers mortgage professionals to drive growth, improve efficiency, and deliver a more transparent, customer-focused experience.

