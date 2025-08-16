Vice-President Of German Parliament In Favour Of Switzerland Joining EU
“The German government should offer Switzerland the opportunity to deepen cooperation quickly, right up to Switzerland's turbo membership of the EU,” the Green politician told the German news agency DPA.
Nouripour added:“If our Swiss friends want to move closer to the European Union in these new times, Germany should actively support this.”Smaller states vulnerable
“For centuries, the Swiss have cultivated a tradition of strict neutrality,” said Nouripour.“However, the recent customs dispute with [US President] Donald Trump painfully shows how vulnerable smaller states are when they are left to their own devices. Politically neutral, economically global: that is no longer possible in the new age.” It is not possible, he said, in a world in which reliable rules are increasingly threatened by the law of the jungle.More More Swiss diplomacy How Trump is manoeuvring Switzerland closer to the EU
This content was published on Aug 8, 2025 The steep US tariffs of 39% have sent shockwaves through Switzerland. They give a boost to those who advocate closer ties with the EU.Read more: How Trump is manoeuvring Switzerland closer to the E
