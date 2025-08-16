Vice-President Of German Parliament In Favour Of Switzerland Joining EU

Deutsch de Bundestags-Vize bringt EU-Mitgliedschaft der Schweiz ins Spiel Original Read more: Bundestags-Vize bringt EU-Mitgliedschaft der Schweiz ins Spie

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The vice-president of the German parliament, or Bundestag, says his country should support closer ties between Switzerland and the European Union against the backdrop of the customs conflict with the United States. Omid Nouripour even spoke of a possible 'turbo accession' to the EU for Switzerland. This content was published on August 16, 2025 - 10:41 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

“The German government should offer Switzerland the opportunity to deepen cooperation quickly, right up to Switzerland's turbo membership of the EU,” the Green politician told the German news agency DPA.

Nouripour added:“If our Swiss friends want to move closer to the European Union in these new times, Germany should actively support this.”

Smaller states vulnerable

“For centuries, the Swiss have cultivated a tradition of strict neutrality,” said Nouripour.“However, the recent customs dispute with [US President] Donald Trump painfully shows how vulnerable smaller states are when they are left to their own devices. Politically neutral, economically global: that is no longer possible in the new age.” It is not possible, he said, in a world in which reliable rules are increasingly threatened by the law of the jungle.

