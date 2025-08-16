Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Could Produce Up To 5Mt Of Emissions Annually By 2050

Switzerland Could Produce Up To 5Mt Of Emissions Annually By 2050


2025-08-16 02:05:53
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Two to five megatonnes of CO2 equivalents per year: this is the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that Switzerland is still expected to produce annually in 2050, even if it achieves its goal of reducing emissions to net zero. This content was published on August 16, 2025 - 14:52 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de 5 Megatonnen Emissionen ab 2050 trotz Netto-Null Original Read more: 5 Megatonnen Emissionen ab 2050 trotz Netto-Nul

This is shown by a study by the Paul Scherrer Institute, which was published in the journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment. The study analysed the global ecological footprint of a“net-zero Switzerland”.

