Remembering The Victims Of Las Garzas In Eastern Panama From 16 Years Ago -
During this commemoration, Osiris Gratacós Director of Road Safety Education and User Advocacy at ATTT addressed the public:“We urge the entire population to respect traffic regulations, not exceed the speed limit, and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol. Road safety is everyone's responsibility, and with small actions we can prevent tragedies like the one we are remembering today.” 16 years since the tragic accident involving a Las Garzas bus and a dump truck on the Pan-American Highway near the Pacora River Bridge. Twenty-four people lost their lives in this accident on August 13, 2009. Families, friends, and acquaintances still sadly remember the loss of their loved ones. This was one of the worst fatal accidents in Panama. May they continue to rest in peace!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment