Remembering The Victims Of Las Garzas In Eastern Panama From 16 Years Ago

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) In a moving commemorative event, the Land Transit and Transportation Authority (ATTT), along with the victims' families, repainted 24 blue hearts in Las Garzas de Pacora, in tribute to the people who lost their lives in the tragic traffic accident that occurred 16 years ago. On August 13, 2009, a dump truck collided with a public transport bus in this community, killing 24 people. To remember the victims and promote greater road safety awareness, the ATTT and family members participated in the restoration of the blue hearts painted in honor of each of the deceased. The event also provided a space for reflection, contemplation, and a collective call to prevent tragedies like this from happening again.

During this commemoration, Osiris Gratacós Director of Road Safety Education and User Advocacy at ATTT addressed the public:“We urge the entire population to respect traffic regulations, not exceed the speed limit, and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol. Road safety is everyone's responsibility, and with small actions we can prevent tragedies like the one we are remembering today.” 16 years since the tragic accident involving a Las Garzas bus and a dump truck on the Pan-American Highway near the Pacora River Bridge. Twenty-four people lost their lives in this accident on August 13, 2009. Families, friends, and acquaintances still sadly remember the loss of their loved ones. This was one of the worst fatal accidents in Panama. May they continue to rest in peace!