2 Youths Drown In Kapisa During Outing

MAHMOOD RAQI (Pajhwok): Two young men drowned and lost their lives while swimming in a river in Sayad Bridge area of central Kapisa province, an official said on Saturday.

Police spokesman Abdul Fatah Faiz told Pajhwok Afghan News that the incident occurred on Friday afternoon in Sayad Bridge area.

Faiz identified the victims as 22-year-old Nasirullah and 21-year-old Sajid, who were original residents of Nawabad village of Kapisa province and currently lived in Kabul.

He said local residents and police recovered the bodies from the river and handed them over to their families.

He emphasized that families and youth who come to the province for recreation have been advised to refrain from swimming.

This is the fourth such incident of young men drowning in river while swimming in the province this year.

