Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
170,000 People Engaged In 204 Mines Nationwide


2025-08-16 02:00:16
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that 29 large-scale and 175 small-scale mines are being explored and extracted across the country, providing job opportunities for around 170,000 people.

In a statement, the office of the deputy prime minister for economic affairs said on Saturday that work is underway at 29 large-scale and 175 small-scale mines nationwide.

According to the source, these mines include serpentine, chromite, talc, gold, gypsum, lime, nephrite, marble, salt, lead, zinc, celestite, travertine, coal, ruby, raw materials for cement, barite, iron, copper and other minerals.

The source added that nearly 170,000 individuals are engaged in these mining projects, both directly and indirectly.

