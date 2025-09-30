IATA And Industry Partners Urge Governments To Expedite Release Of CORSIA Eligible Emissions Units

29 September 2025 (Montreal) -- The International Air Transport Association (IATA), together with carbon market stakeholders, is calling on governments worldwide to urgently address the extremely limited supply of carbon credits available for airlines to fulfill their obligations under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).
Specifically, the signatories call on governments to issue Letters of Authorization (LoAs) which enable the release of CORSIA Eligible Emissions Units (EEUs) for purchase by airlines.
The timely issuance of LoAs is key to
Creating a robust and transparent market for CORSIA EEUs, Facilitating the successful implementation of CORSIA, Safeguarding the environmental integrity of international aviation's climate commitments.
“CORSIA is a vital part of aviation's global climate strategy. Through it, airlines mitigate their climate impact by funding verified emissions reductions in other sectors. In generating this climate finance CORSIA also plays a key role in both environmental and socio-economic progress, especially in developing countries. To unlock CORSIA's climate finance potential and ensure its contribution to aviation's decarbonization, states must authorize the release of EEUs. That is one of our top messages to the 193 member states at the ICAO Assembly,” said Yue Huang, Assistant Director Climate Policy, in an ICAO Skytalks session at the 42nd ICAO Assembly, in Montreal, Canada.
“Africa expresses support to CORSIA. Unlocking access to CORSIA-eligible units and attracting climate finance. This will enable Africa to show commitment to sustainability and shape global solutions with regional perspectives. This is about ensuring that our economies and operators benefit fairly from the transition to a low-carbon future,” said Adefunke Adeyemi, Secretary-General of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) at the same event.
What are Letters of Authorization (LoAs)?
LoAs are official documents issued by host countries authorizing the use of carbon credits (known as Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes or ITMOs) for CORSIA compliance, according to the provisions of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. The letters confirm that the emissions reductions associated with a carbon credit will only be counted once, as part of CORSIA, by requiring the host country to apply a 'corresponding adjustment' to its own Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). Without LoAs, airlines face a shortage of CORSIA-eligible units, placing CORSIA in jeopardy, and depriving project developers of airline funds as a source of climate finance.
The Demand-Supply Gap
IATA forecasts that airlines will require between 146 and 236 million EEUs during CORSIA's first phase (2024-2026). However, the current supply of CORSIA-eligible units is limited to the 15.8 million credits made available by Guyana.
To assist states in issuing LoAs, IATA has published guidance documents and offers practical tools and workshops.
The signatories to the Joint Statement are:
Airline Industry Associations
International Air Transport Association African Airlines Association Air Transport Action Group Airlines Association of Southern Africa Airlines for America Airlines for Europe Airlines International Representation in Europe Arab Air Carriers' Organization Association of Asia Pacific Airlines European Regions Airline Association Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association National Airlines Council of Canada
Carbon Market Stakeholders
International Emissions Trading Association Global Carbon Council
Project Developers:
Burnstoves Hestian Iceberg Koko Networks Korea Carbon Management Sistema UpEnergy Valor Carbon WeAct
