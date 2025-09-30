Zelenskyy Calls for Joint Defense Shield with Poland
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Poland and other allies on Monday at the Warsaw Security Forum to unite in the creation of a joint defense shield against Russian aerial threats, asserting that Ukraine has the capability to counter all types of drones and missiles. He further emphasized that collective defense would provide sufficient resources to repel such threats.
“Ukraine can counter all types of drones and missiles. Together, we will have enough weapons and production capacity for this,” Zelenskyy stated, referencing the words of Polish writer Jerzy Giedroyc, who famously said, “without a free Ukraine, there can be no free Poland.”
Zelenskyy also took a moment to congratulate Moldova, where the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) emerged victorious in Sunday’s parliamentary elections. He hailed the election results as a significant victory for the pro-European cause, commenting, “the idea of Europe won — the idea of normal and stable national development.”
The Ukrainian president highlighted that despite Russia’s extensive efforts to destabilize Moldova, the country had remained resilient. “Russia failed to destabilize Moldova, even after spending huge resources to undermine it and corrupt whoever they could,” he said, stressing the need for continued support for Moldova’s European aspirations.
In his remarks, Zelenskyy compared Moldova’s successful resistance to Russian influence with the situations in Georgia and Belarus, where, he argued, Moscow has made notable gains at the expense of European stability.
Drawing attention to recent reports of suspected airspace violations in Poland, Estonia, and Romania, Zelenskyy warned that Russia was testing the limits of its provocations and attempting to divert attention from its ongoing war in Ukraine. He warned of the broader implications, saying, “Almost all security threats in Europe today come from Russia’s destructive actions — from the war Putin refuses to end.”
Moscow has denied any violations in Estonia, labeled the incident in Poland as an “unintentional” mistake, and dismissed the Romanian accusations as a Ukrainian-provoked incident.
In addition to his security concerns, Zelenskyy urged faster action on the seizure of frozen Russian assets, advocating for their use in Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction efforts.
He also expressed his gratitude to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for his unwavering support of Ukraine’s European Union ambitions, calling Kyiv’s potential EU membership integral to Europe’s broader security.
