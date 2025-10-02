PM Modi Aims To Make India Developed Nation By 2047, Says Haryana CM
He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Diwali Mela at Surajkund in Faridabad.
Earlier, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.
He also extended greetings to the people on the festival of Vijayadashami.
Speaking on the occasion, CM Saini said this year's Diwali Mela to be held in Surajkund is themed 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat -- Swadeshi Mela' and 'We Unite Families'.
Drawing parallels with India's freedom movement, CM Saini said just as the Swadeshi movement strengthened "our struggle for independence, it will also empower India's journey toward prosperity".
He urged people to buy made-in-India products that carry the hard work of Indian youth.
The Chief Minister said the Diwali Mela, which will be organised till October 7, serves as a vibrant platform for festivities, local business, culture, and art.
He said the mela also boosts the morale of artisans across the country.
"When you purchase products from here, you not only encourage artisans but also contribute to making India self-reliant," he said.
CM Saini said a nationwide Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan is being organised to turn the Swadeshi pledge into a people's movement.
This campaign will continue till December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The Chief Minister highlighted the artworks, products, music, and performances displayed at the mela reflect a miniature image of India.
The Cultural Zone showcases the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.
The mela also offers rural producers an opportunity to understand urban consumer preferences.
