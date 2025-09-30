Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, Jordan's Dar Al-Dawa Discuss Pharmaceutical Cooperation

Uzbekistan, Jordan's Dar Al-Dawa Discuss Pharmaceutical Cooperation


2025-09-30 03:07:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 30. The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan held talks with Khaled Harb, Chief Executive Officer of Dar Al-Dawa, one of the Middle East and North Africa's leading pharmaceutical producers, Trend reports via the ministry.

Conversations centered around leveraging synergies to enhance collaboration within the pharmaceutical domain, harness cutting-edge technologies, and initiate co-investment ventures. Strategic focus was directed towards the localization of manufacturing processes within Uzbekistan, alongside the implementation of contemporary quality benchmarks.

Established in 1975 and strategically positioned in Amman, Dar Al-Dawa Development & Investment Co. Ltd. engages in the global exportation of its product portfolio to over 40 international markets.

MENAFN30092025000187011040ID1110128497

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search