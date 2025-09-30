Uzbekistan, Jordan's Dar Al-Dawa Discuss Pharmaceutical Cooperation
Conversations centered around leveraging synergies to enhance
collaboration within the pharmaceutical domain, harness
cutting-edge technologies, and initiate co-investment ventures.
Strategic focus was directed towards the localization of
manufacturing processes within Uzbekistan, alongside the
implementation of contemporary quality benchmarks.
Established in 1975 and strategically positioned in Amman, Dar Al-Dawa Development & Investment Co. Ltd. engages in the global exportation of its product portfolio to over 40 international markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment