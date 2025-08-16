Xppen Celebrates 20Th Anniversary With Back To Future, Create Now!
XPPen x PUBG MOBILE Ultimate Set Design Contest: Leading a New Wave of Creativity
XPPen partners with the renowned mobile game PUBG MOBILE to launch the Ultimate Set Design Contest, inviting creators worldwide to explore creative frontiers. Ptopia Design Project (PDP) is the first global community-sourced co-creation program for PUBG MOBILE, inspiring players to develop outfits, weapons, accessories and more. This partnership is derived from a shared passion for innovation, open spirit, and creativity, as well as a vision to foster co-creation, cultural exchange, and a global creative platform.
The contest runs from August 16 to October 16, 2025, featuring popular themes and an exclusive new theme co-created by XPPen and PUBG MOBILE: "Future Era," encouraging participants to envision the future. Prizes include a $120,000 prize pool, flagship XPPen drawing displays and PUBG MOBILE props, with winning designs potentially featured in-game. Join the contest at
A panel of esteemed artists will judge the entries, including Clinton Jones (Pwnisher), acclaimed director and 3D/VFX artist known for curating global 3D challenges; Esteban Diácono, motion designer who has collaborated with leading brands; Ryota-H, renowned Japanese animator and manga artist; along artists Shan Jiang and Giusy Amoroso. "This is a fantastic opportunity. I look forward to seeing participants give their best," says lead judge Clinton Jones.
Reshaping the Future of Creative Tools
Since 2005, XPPen has been driven by innovation, enabling technology accessible to all. Recent breakthroughs include the Magic Drawing Pad and Magic Note Pad, extending the reach of digital drawing and writing technology to a broader audience while opening new frontiers in mobile creation and business applications. XPPen's product lineup ranges from professional-grade to portable solutions, addressing diverse user needs with versatile creative experiences across scenarios. Looking ahead, XPPen will introduce a new-generation stylus powered by advanced chip technology, offering superior sensitivity, stability, and portability to elevate creation experience. The upcoming Artist Ultra series will strike the perfect balance between professional performance and portable design, redefining the creative tools.
Exclusive Anniversary Offers, Up to 50% Off
To mark XPPen's 20th anniversary, the official store offers up to 50% off the popular lineup, giving creators a chance to experience the cutting-edge technology at exceptional value. Follow our social media and community for more celebration activities and opportunities to win XPPen products and exclusive anniversary gift sets.
Join XPPen's 20th anniversary celebration as we continue to pioneer innovation and inspire creators to reach new heights. Experience the future of digital creativity and be part of our journey. For more information, please visit
SOURCE XPPen Technology Co., Ltd.
