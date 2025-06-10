NEET UG 2025 Result Expected Soon: Where And How To Check Scorecard And Rank
|Year
|Exam Date
|Result Date
|2025
|May 4
|June 14 (Expected)
|2024
|May 5
|June 4
|2023
|May 7
|June 13
|2022
|July 17
|September 7
NEET UG Result 2025 Scorecard Information
- Candidate's Name, Roll Number, Application Number Parents' Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category Subject-wise Marks (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) Total Marks and Percentile All India Rank (AIR) Rank for 15% All India Quota (AIQ)c Qualifying Status and Cut-off Score NEET UG 2025 Result Direct Website Link - nic
