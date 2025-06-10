NEET UG 2025 Result Expected Soon: Where And How To Check Scorecard And Rank

NEET UG 2025 Result Date: Big update for medical aspirants! The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET UG Result 2025 and the final answer key. The result is expected to be uploaded on the official website nic by June 14, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam held on May 4, 2025, can download their scorecards and rank cards by logging in with their roll number and password. Students who qualify for NEET will participate in the counselling process and choose their preferred medical college and course.

How to Check NEET UG 2025 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website nic.

Step 2: Click on the“NEET UG Result 2025” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required information like application number and password.

Step 4: Your result scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard PDF and save it for future reference.

NEET UG Result 2025 Important Dates and Details



NEET UG Exam Date - May 4, 2025

Expected Result Date - By June 14, 2025

Website - nic

Login Details - Roll Number, Date of Birth, Security Pin

Information on Scorecard - Name, Roll Number, Marks, Percentile, Rank, Cut-off, etc. NEET UG Result 2025 Download - Downloadable for 90 days from the result declaration date.

NEET UG 2025 – Marking Scheme



Correct Answer: +4 marks

Incorrect Answer: -1 mark Unanswered: 0 marks

Previous Years' NEET UG Result Trends