NEET UG 2025 Result Expected Soon: Where And How To Check Scorecard And Rank

2025-06-10 12:01:10
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

NEET UG 2025 Result Date: Big update for medical aspirants! The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET UG Result 2025 and the final answer key. The result is expected to be uploaded on the official website nic by June 14, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam held on May 4, 2025, can download their scorecards and rank cards by logging in with their roll number and password. Students who qualify for NEET will participate in the counselling process and choose their preferred medical college and course.

How to Check NEET UG 2025 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website nic.

Step 2: Click on the“NEET UG Result 2025” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required information like application number and password.

Step 4: Your result scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard PDF and save it for future reference.

NEET UG Result 2025 Important Dates and Details

  • NEET UG Exam Date - May 4, 2025
  • Expected Result Date - By June 14, 2025
  • Website - nic
  • Login Details - Roll Number, Date of Birth, Security Pin
  • Information on Scorecard - Name, Roll Number, Marks, Percentile, Rank, Cut-off, etc.
  • NEET UG Result 2025 Download - Downloadable for 90 days from the result declaration date.

NEET UG 2025 – Marking Scheme

  • Correct Answer: +4 marks
  • Incorrect Answer: -1 mark
  • Unanswered: 0 marks

Previous Years' NEET UG Result Trends

Year Exam Date Result Date
2025   May 4 June 14 (Expected)
2024 May 5  June 4
2023 May 7  June 13
2022 July 17 September 7

NEET UG Result 2025 Scorecard Information

  • Candidate's Name, Roll Number, Application Number
  • Parents' Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category
  • Subject-wise Marks (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)
  • Total Marks and Percentile
  • All India Rank (AIR)
  • Rank for 15% All India Quota (AIQ)c
  • Qualifying Status and Cut-off Score
  • NEET UG 2025 Result Direct Website Link - nic

MENAFN10062025007385015968ID1109654115

